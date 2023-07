ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local 16-year-old can now tee off thanks to a local sports complex and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Elijah lives with a pulmonary condition but that’s not stopping him from improving his golf game.

He told Make-A-Wish about his dream of having his own golf simulator and Topgolf stepped in to help.

