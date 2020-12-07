WATCH: Walmart’s Holiday Drone Light Show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart kicked off its Holiday Drone Light Show tour over the weekend, streaming the event live on the company’s social media pages.

Created by nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, Walmart’s light show features 3D seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, set to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. “From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”

If you missed out on the livestream on Saturday, you can rewatch the entire event below:

Walmart’s Holiday Drone Light Show will make its way to Fayetteville on Sunday, December 20 at the 112 Drive-In. Tickets are sold out.

Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show events