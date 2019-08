FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Fire Department is on the scene of a water leak that is flooding a business.

Firefighters say about two to three inches of water is in the business. The Water Department is also on the scene.

The business is located at the intersection of Armstrong and Industrial Drive.

According to a Twitter post from Fayetteville Fire Department, several buildings are beginning to be in danger of flooding.

