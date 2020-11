BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A construction crew hit a water line on the east side of Bella Vista on Friday, causing a “widespread water outage,” according to the city’s police department.

The crew hit the line near the intersection of Euston Road and Merrit Drive, according to the department’s Facebook post.

According to police, there is not currently an estimated time until it will be fixed, but the Property Owners Association’s (POA) Water Department is on the scene.