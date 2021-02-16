Water service line breaks, floods Graduate Hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at the Graduate Hotel after water started flooding the lobby.

The fire department said a water service line broke likely due to the extremely cold temperatures overnight.

A firefighter with Fayetteville said there have been multiple calls across the city for frozen or burst water lines. They said it’s impacting the whole region.

In a video provided to KNWA/FOX24, you can see water falling like rain from the ceiling inside the lobby of the Graduate Hotel.