FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Wedington Fire Department received some much-needed upgrades, thanks to a grant from Lowe’s.

The department was one of 100,000 organizations chosen for the Lowe’s Hometowns Grants program.

The grant of $40,000 enabled the station to buy new appliances, furniture, new lighting, and brand-new garage doors.

Fire Chief Daniel Ingram says he is excited to see the community’s reaction to the renovations.

“We just had our pancake breakfast a couple of weeks ago, had a ton of people stop in for that we appreciate them stopping by and supporting us. And so a lot of those people have been around the fire department for decades. And so to be able to have them come in and see what we’ve been able to do I think they were just as excited as we were,” said Ingram.

In addition to the money, Lowe’s provided a team of workers to help the department get the construction underway.