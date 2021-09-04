West Fork Farmer’s Market helps Northwest Arkansans support local makers

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Folks in West Fork supported their neighbors this weekend by buying fresh produce.

The West Fork Farmers Market took place over the weekend featuring local artists, crafters and farmers.

Located beside the police station, people have the advantage of shopping at numerous vendors lined up along the railroad tracks.

Participants said farmers markets are a way to support people in your community.

“You’re truly buying from your community. These are people growing, everything here is probably being produced within 10 miles of this spot,” said local grower Larry Galligan.

Galligan also said growers will continue selling at the farmers market through the fall, and until people stop getting out of their cars due to the cold.