WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A West Fork man is dead after being tased while being taken into custody following a traffic stop.

According to Arkansas State Police, Michael J. Hanna, 49, was stopped at about 4:15 p.m. on US Highway 71 in West Fork on Dec. 29. During the course of the stop, a fight ensued and a West Fork police officer used his taser on Hanna.

Hannah later died and while the cause of death is currently unknown, the West Fork Police Department has requested the assistance of ASP to investigate.

The body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where a cause of death will be determined.

Upon completion of the investigation, a case file will be delivered to the Washington County prosecuting attorney.