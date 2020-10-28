West Fork police domestic battery case may involve high school students

WEST FORK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — West Fork police charged an 18-year-old male with domestic battery for an incident that happened on Friday night, October 23.

The person cited is not in custody because Arkansas law only allows a warrantless arrest for domestic charges within four to 12 hours from the time of the incident, according to West Fork police.

The victim, a female juvenile, was interviewed at the police station on Saturday afternoon. The suspect went to the police station Monday morning, October 26.

*Based on our understanding, at this time:

The domestic incident occurred at approximately 10-11 pm on Friday. According to Arkansas law, we can only make a warrantless arrest for domestic charges within 4-12 hours (§ 16-81-113 Warrantless Arrest for Domestic Abuse). The victim was interviewed at the Police Department on Saturday at approximately 4 pm. The suspect voluntarily came to the Police Department Monday at 8:30 am and was interviewed. The suspect was charged with domestic battery after that interview and given a court date in the West Fork District Court.

West Fork Police Department via Facebook page

After the suspect was interviewed by police he was charged with domestic battery and given a West Fork District Court date.

Several Facebook posts state the two people involved are from West Fork High School. KNWA/FOX24 called the high school and asked about the domestic violence accusations and if a statement would be released, and the superintendent’s office said, “no.”

West Fork police said the report can’t be released because a juvenile is involved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

