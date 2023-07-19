ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas will be home to two new soccer teams, men’s and women’s teams, in the next few years. Here’s what you need to know about them:

What leagues are the teams in?

The men’s team will be competing in the USL Championship division and the women’s team will compete in the USL’s new Super League.

What is the USL?

USL stands for United Soccer League and is the “largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America”, according to the league’s website.

There are three men’s leagues (USL Championship, USL League One, and USL League Two) and two women’s leagues (USL Super League and USL W League) affiliated with the USL.

According to ESPN, USL Championship is the second-tier soccer league in the United States, behind Major League Soccer. The USL Championship is comprised of 25 teams with three being added in the next two years.

The USL Super League will have its inaugural season in 2024 with 10-12 teams playing and additional teams being added in the following seasons, according to their website.

When will the games begin?

The men’s team is expected to begin play in 2026 before the World Cup in June.

The women’s team will begin play in the fall of 2026.

What are the team names?

Team names have yet to be chosen because the fans get to decide. USL Arkansas wants to hear from the fans and let them choose the club’s name, colors, and branding.

You can take the fan survey here. Voting closes July 31 at midnight.

Are there other teams nearby?

Little Rock has its team in USL League Two, the Little Rock Rangers. They play their home games at War Memorial Stadium, according to their website.

Two teams in Oklahoma play in the USL Championship league, Tulsa FC and Oklahoma City Energy FC. According to the Energy’s website, the team will not play until 2026 due to the league’s stadium-size requirements.

Where and when can I buy tickets?

According to a press release from USL Arkansas, “details about ticket sales will be announced closer to the inaugural seasons.”

Where will they play?

USL Arkansas announced on July 12 that a 5,000+ seat stadium will be built in the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district in Rogers, at the corner of Bellview Road and South 41st Street.

What will the stadium look like?

Specifics on the stadium will be announced in the coming months as they learn more from the community about the ideal match-day atmosphere.

USL Stadium Rendering/ODELL Associates, Inc.

Who co-founded the teams?

Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith are the co-founders of USL Arkansas.

Martinovic is a former USL and Division I soccer player who is now a business executive in Northwest Arkansas and coaches youth soccer.

Smith has helped build other USL Championship teams, including Sacramento Republic FC and San Diego Loyal SC. According to USL Arkansas’ news release, Smith has over 25 years of experience in the sports industry and has provided stadium solutions across the country.

Why Northwest Arkansas?

Smith said, “I have been visiting my family here for 33 years and have watched how this community punches above its weight class creating a dynamic place to live, work, and to play.”

Martinovic said, “As a former player at this level, I am delighted to bring professional soccer to Northwest Arkansas, a region that so richly deserves it. I have seen first hand the power of soccer in bringing communities together, and I am excited about the positive impact this club will have on our region.”