SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Whataburger announced it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony in Siloam Springs to celebrate the city’s first-ever Whataburger restaurant.

According to a press release, the future site of the restaurant is located at 2690 US HWY 412 and is scheduled to open this winter.

“The Siloam Springs location will be the fifth Whataburger restaurant to open in the Northwest Arkansas area, with others to open in the future,” said Whataburger Senior Market Leader, Mystery Sweet. “I want to extend an especially big thanks to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community so warmly as we couldn’t be more excited to be here today celebrating.”

In addition to breaking ground, Whataburger says it will announce plans for partnerships within the Siloam Springs community as part of its “Feeding Student Success Program,” which is dedicated to helping students achieve their dreams and goals while removing barriers to success.

“Siloam Springs is a great location for Whataburger, and we could not be more pleased about the company’s arrival,” said Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation. “I have the honor of being the first resident in Siloam Springs to enjoy a Whataburger Breakfast as the first-in-line guest for a tasting at the groundbreaking. I look forward to more excitement to come for our community!”

The company reportedly plans to hire more than 100 employees in the area.In the coming weeks, the brand says it will begin hiring Team Leaders and Team Members.

For more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit whataburger.com/careers.