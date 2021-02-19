Where people in Fayetteville are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Fayetteville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Fayetteville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#25. Fairbanks, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Fairbanks in 2014-2018: 120

– Migration from Fairbanks to Fayetteville: 40 (#54 most common destination from Fairbanks)

– Net migration: 80 to Fairbanks

#24. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 121

– Migration from Minneapolis to Fayetteville: 92 (#124 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Net migration: 29 to Minneapolis

#23. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 136

– Migration from Pine Bluff to Fayetteville: 153 (#5 most common destination from Pine Bluff)

– Net migration: 17 to Fayetteville

#22. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2014-2018: 142

– Migration from Wichita to Fayetteville: 220 (#18 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 78 to Fayetteville

#21. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 145

– Migration from Washington to Fayetteville: 282 (#132 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 137 to Fayetteville

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 172

– Migration from Phoenix to Fayetteville: 141 (#140 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 31 to Phoenix

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 178

– Migration from New York to Fayetteville: 205 (#178 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 27 to Fayetteville

#18. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

– Migration to Des Moines in 2014-2018: 201

– Migration from Des Moines to Fayetteville: 12 (#124 most common destination from Des Moines)

– Net migration: 189 to Des Moines

#17. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 203

– Migration from Chicago to Fayetteville: 515 (#99 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 312 to Fayetteville

#16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2014-2018: 208

– Migration from Austin to Fayetteville: 361 (#38 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 153 to Fayetteville

#15. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2014-2018: 211

– Migration from Memphis to Fayetteville: 341 (#26 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 130 to Fayetteville

#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 212

– Migration from Houston to Fayetteville: 532 (#57 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 320 to Fayetteville

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2014-2018: 221

– Migration from Denver to Fayetteville: 416 (#51 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 195 to Fayetteville

#12. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Texarkana in 2014-2018: 222

– Migration from Texarkana to Fayetteville: 221 (#5 most common destination from Texarkana)

– Net migration: 1 to Texarkana

#11. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 279

– Migration from St. Louis to Fayetteville: 568 (#33 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 289 to Fayetteville

#10. Springfield, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Springfield in 2014-2018: 322

– Migration from Springfield to Fayetteville: 344 (#6 most common destination from Springfield)

– Net migration: 22 to Fayetteville

#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 351

– Migration from Atlanta to Fayetteville: 260 (#124 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 91 to Atlanta

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 357

– Migration from Los Angeles to Fayetteville: 729 (#69 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 372 to Fayetteville

#7. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 553

– Migration from Tulsa to Fayetteville: 1,091 (#4 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 538 to Fayetteville

#6. Joplin, MO Metro Area

– Migration to Joplin in 2014-2018: 661

– Migration from Joplin to Fayetteville: 656 (#2 most common destination from Joplin)

– Net migration: 5 to Joplin

#5. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 675

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Fayetteville: 239 (#30 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 436 to Oklahoma City

#4. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 680

– Migration from Kansas City to Fayetteville: 721 (#22 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 41 to Fayetteville

#3. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 700

– Migration from Fort Smith to Fayetteville: 1,206 (#1 most common destination from Fort Smith)

– Net migration: 506 to Fayetteville

#2. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2014-2018: 1,452

– Migration from Little Rock to Fayetteville: 2,230 (#1 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 778 to Fayetteville

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,503

– Migration from Dallas to Fayetteville: 1,693 (#26 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 190 to Fayetteville