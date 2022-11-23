FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!

At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.

“Friendsgiving in the Garden” is offering its free vegan dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Stratton said it’s for those in the GBTQ+ community and their friends and family.

“This is a really tough time of year for people who have experienced rejection by their families of origin. Over 60% of our community members I’ve heard disparaging remarks from a family member and so the holidays can be extremely lonely,” said Stratton.

You can reserve your seat at the Friendsgiving table here.

This is just one way to get a free Thanksgiving dinner in Northwest Arkansas. In Rogers, a chef has spent all week preparing to feed around 800 people through local donations.

Chef John Chervenyak partnered with the Care Community Center to provide the feast at Southside Church of Christ on Dixieland Road in Rogers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When Chervenyak and his wife first moved to Northwest Arkansas, they had no one to spend the holidays with. Now, they want to make sure that no one else has a lonely Thanksgiving meal.

“We don’t care who you are, where you come from, how much money you make, or what you look like, so come out and enjoy,” said Chervenyak.

Check out more information on the Care Community Center’s 15th annual feast here.

The Salvation Army is also hosting hot meals at Genesis Church in Fayetteville and a drive-thru line of prepacked dinners at its shelter in Bentonville. Both will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.