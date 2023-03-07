BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is returning to Northwest Arkansas for public display.
The famous hotdog on wheels will be in Bentonville and Rogers from March 9-12 with driver Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila present.
A press release says drivers “relish” the opportunity to discuss their lives on the road as “Hotdoggers” and what it’s like driving a giant hot dog around the country.
The Wienermobile is scheduled to appear at the following locations at the scheduled times:
March 10:
2-6 p.m.
Walmart Super Center
2110 W Walnut St
Rogers, AR
March 11:
1-6 p.m.
Walmart Super Center
406 S Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR
March 12:
1-6 p.m.
Walmart Super Center
4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd
Rogers, AR
Oscar Mayer notes that last-minute schedule changes are known to occur and to check the schedule for the most up-to-date information and additional events.