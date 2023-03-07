BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is returning to Northwest Arkansas for public display.

The famous hotdog on wheels will be in Bentonville and Rogers from March 9-12 with driver Sizzlin’ Shelby and Queso Dog Keila present.

A press release says drivers “relish” the opportunity to discuss their lives on the road as “Hotdoggers” and what it’s like driving a giant hot dog around the country.

The Wienermobile is scheduled to appear at the following locations at the scheduled times:

March 10:

2-6 p.m.

Walmart Super Center

2110 W Walnut St

Rogers, AR

March 11:

1-6 p.m.

Walmart Super Center

406 S Walton Blvd

Bentonville, AR

March 12:

1-6 p.m.

Walmart Super Center

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd

Rogers, AR

Oscar Mayer notes that last-minute schedule changes are known to occur and to check the schedule for the most up-to-date information and additional events.