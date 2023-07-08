SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new multi-use trail is now open in Siloam Springs.

The WOKA trail is about six miles long and connects to the whitewater park near Watts, Oklahoma.

Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation manager Travis Chaney said this is the first real greenway through the woods in Siloam Springs.

“We don’t have a lot going on in terms of parks on the south side of town so to have something like this that’s six miles round trip through a really beautiful and scenic area. It’s unlike anything else we have in the city,” said Chaney.

The city is also working to add 15 to 20 miles of mountain biking trails and the WOKA trail will eventually connect to the Siloam Springs Kayak Park.

For more information on the WOKA White Water Park and the trails, visit their website.