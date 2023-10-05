SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since Iris Chavez was 12 years old, the idea of entrepreneurship was more than just a dream at first, it was a fight for survival.

Chavez was born and raised in El Salvador. Before she was a teenager, she had no choice but to drop out of school to help make a living for herself and her family.

“That motivated me to be better for them. I sent my mom a picture this last week. I was in a conference, and I told my mom, ‘This is your daughter here making it, and I want you to feel proud of me.’ And my mom did. My mom is so proud of me. And that’s what’s motivating me,” said Chavez.

Being the oldest of three sisters, she made it her mission to be the change. With the help of her sister, it started in her community.

“I went to places, buy oranges and resell them to make money and help my family,” said Chavez. “She was like, ‘Go, go. Help me with my school.’ And she didn’t want a drop of a school. And that’s why I moved without the desire to move to another country.”

When Irma turned 18 she decided to move to the U.S. She started taking a job here and there to make money from being a babysitter and housekeeper, to working in a restaurant and chiropractic clinic. Each job taught her something new.

“I know how hard it is to go to a place that nobody speaks your language. And that’s why we started Conexion, to help anybody who speaks Spanish, who has started a business school, one to grow up their business,” said Chavez.

As her drive to learn more English increased, so did her passion for helping others. This is what brought her to Springdale for a fresh start and to help businesses in the Hispanic community get off the ground.

“Springdale gave me the opportunity to see a different view of people, to see people that look like me, talk like me. I feel home,” said Chavez.

Chavez co-founded Conexion de Negocis Latinos. A local nonprofit organization that offers networking, education, an support to Latino entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas.

“As an entrepreneur myself. I know how hard it is to start a business, and I know how my communities start a business,” said Chavez.

That’s why she chose to start Conexion de Negocios Latinos. For her, it took seven years to get the business moving and to gain trust in the community. She says she understands the struggle firsthand.

“They have a little bit of money and they go like, ‘Oh, I know how to make pupusas. I know how to make tamales. I want to sell them, you know?’ But they don’t know, maybe, the regulations that it comes with,” said Chavez.

She says what drives her the most in the end is her community, family, kindness, and passion for others to succeed.

“Keep going, keep going, and don’t go back,” said Chavez. Helping others pursue their dreams like she did when she left El Salvador years ago.