Woman who jumped out of Springdale hotel window arrested for communicating false alarm

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The woman who jumped out of the third-story window of a Springdale hotel after claiming to be attacked by an unknown man on Monday has been arrested for communicating a false alarm, according to a release from the Springdale Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the release, on Monday, at around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the Extended Stay America at 5000 Luvene Avenue for a report of a woman who had jumped out of a 3rd-floor window.

Responding officers found Markesha Lee, 44, lying on the ground outside with a handgun nearby. Lee told police she was being attacked by an unknown male and that she fired at the man before jumping out the window.

The door to the room was reportedly still locked form the inside with the safety latch, but police were able to gain access to search the room and did not find anyone inside.

Officers found evidence that supported Lee’s claim she shot the gun but no evidence that anyone had been injured.

Lee was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries she suffered when jumping out of the window.

While at the hospital, Lee allegedly admitted to being under the influence of a “control [sic] substance” and that she “may have been seeing things.”

“Based on statements from Lee and video surveillance from the hotel it is believed there was no male that had attacked Lee,” Springdale Police Department Lieutenant Jeff Taylor said in the release.

Lee was charged with communicating a false alarm, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and discharging a firearm in city limits.