Woman’s body found on street in Springdale, police say

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The body of an unidentified woman was found lying in a road in Springdale late Wednesday.

According to a release from the Springdale Police Department, at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a woman lying in the street of the 2000 block of Oakhill Drive, covered in blood.

Upon arriving, officers found a “35-45 year old unresponsive female in the road with apparent head trauma.” Paramedics with the Springdale Fire Department subsequently arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman deceased.

Police say that, upon examining the body, it appears the woman may have been struck by a vehicle.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Springdale Police Department at (479) 751-4542, or the Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 750-8139.