ELKINS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman’s body was found in the water just south of Elkins on Wednesday, March 10.

According to Central EMS, the 911 call came in around 11:30 a.m. after the body was found near the bank of the White River.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office pulled the woman’s body out of the river. The name or age of the woman is not being released at this time.

The cause of death is also unknown at this time.

