World-class pump track cyclists compete in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A sport that pits skilled cyclists against each other is on a roll in Northwest Arkansas.

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship held one of the first U.S. qualifiers of 2021 in Springdale Saturday.

Dozens of riders came out to compete for a chance to qualify for the world final held later this year in Europe.

Aaron Cooke of Velo-Solutions says the Springdale track is a unique path to help skilled cyclists train.

“This park is super amazing the way it was built. The turns are so steep and so tall, riders can hit top speeds that are unlike any other track,” Cooke said.

World champion Tommy Zula competed in the race, as well as 8th place winner of the female division Shealan Reno, who won their titles in Bern, Switzerland back in 2019.