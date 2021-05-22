World-class pump track cyclists compete in Springdale

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A sport that pits skilled cyclists against each other is on a roll in Northwest Arkansas.

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship held one of the first U.S. qualifiers of 2021 in Springdale Saturday.

Dozens of riders came out to compete for a chance to qualify for the world final held later this year in Europe.

Aaron Cooke of Velo-Solutions says the Springdale track is a unique path to help skilled cyclists train.

“This park is super amazing the way it was built. The turns are so steep and so tall, riders can hit top speeds that are unlike any other track,” Cooke said.

World champion Tommy Zula competed in the race, as well as 8th place winner of the female division Shealan Reno, who won their titles in Bern, Switzerland back in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers