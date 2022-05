FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual holiday when Americans remember those who gave their lives in service to our country is coming up this weekend.

KNWA/FOX24 met with two World War II veterans today and asked what the Memorial Day holiday means to them.

Hear from 96-year-old Navy veteran Norman Smith and 98-year-old Army Air Corps veteran Fred Stecher in the video above.