BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To celebrate the Fourth of July, an artist is knitting the world’s largest knitted flag at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Artist Dave Cole is using telephone poles as knitting needles and excavators to knit the flag together. He is using acrylic felt to put the 25 feet wide and about 15 feet tall flag.

Cole says he wants to give people a new way of looking at the American flag.

Cole knitting the World’s Largest Knitted American Flag.

“I think art has the power to bring people together. I think it has the power to revitalize communities and get folks I don’t know working together to make something meaningful,” said Cole.

Cole will knit the final stitches on July 4 starting at 7:30 p.m. with a celebration to follow and will conclude at 9 p.m.

The public is invited to see the flag on display at the Momentary. It will remain on display until July 16.