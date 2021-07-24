World’s largest soap bottle makes a stop in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The world’s largest bottle of soap made a stop in Northwest Arkansas July 23.

A company named Soapbox, which makes personal care products, made the bottle.

For every product soapbox sells, it donates a bar of soap to homeless shelters and food pantries around the world.

KNWA/Fox 24 asked the founder of the company why he built this behemoth and decided to take it on tour across America.

“We built the world’s biggest bottle of soap to bring awareness to the fact that masks are going away, but please please please keep washing your hands, and there are far too many Americans that don’t have access to proper hygiene, and that’s why products like soapbox exist,” said Soapbox CEO David Simnick.

The trip to Bentonville was the 7th of 16 stops the giant soap bottle is making on its cross-country tour.