Wounded Prairie Grove police officer awake and off ventilator after surgery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center and Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks’ family announced Sunday that Franks’ condition is improving following an officer-involved shooting in Prairie Grove.

Hospital officials said Franks is still in the ICU but continues to show improvement after having surgery on Friday.

Officer Franks is now off the ventilator, awake, and communicating with family members.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the continued prayers and support.