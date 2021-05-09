Wounded Prairie Grove police officer awake and off ventilator after surgery

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center and Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks’ family announced Sunday that Franks’ condition is improving following an officer-involved shooting in Prairie Grove.

Hospital officials said Franks is still in the ICU but continues to show improvement after having surgery on Friday.

Officer Franks is now off the ventilator, awake, and communicating with family members.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the continued prayers and support.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers