Wreath laying ceremony in Fayetteville cemetery to honor Korean War veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks 71 years since the start of the Korean War, and several local leaders are remembering Arkansans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Local leaders and veterans held a ceremony today at the Fayetteville National Veterans Cemetery to honor those who served.

Of the 6,300 Arkansans who served in the Korean War, 461 never returned home.

Arkansas State Representative and retired Lieutenant General Mark Berry laid a wreath to keep the memory of those veterans alive.

“Unfortunately a lot of people don’t remember the Korean War and there were millions of lives lost during the Korean War and today is just a symbolic time that we can come out and show our support for the Korean-American relationship that we enjoyed for so many years,” says Berry.

Lieutenant General Berry says that 1.1 million Korean War veterans are still alive today.