XNA announces new nonstop route to Las Vegas

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Northwest Arkansas National Airport

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport has announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines will begin the service to Las Vegas on August 13 and flights will operate twice weekly.

Flight days, times and fares can be found on Frontier’s website.

“This new route comes at the perfect time as travel demand is picking up at XNA,” said Andrew Branch,
XNA’s Chief Business Development Officer. “This new route is the result of the success Frontier has
experienced with their service to Denver. We are confident the people of Northwest Arkansas will enjoy
this new nonstop option to Las Vegas.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers