XNA announces new nonstop route to Las Vegas

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas National Airport has announced a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines will begin the service to Las Vegas on August 13 and flights will operate twice weekly.

Flight days, times and fares can be found on Frontier’s website.

“This new route comes at the perfect time as travel demand is picking up at XNA,” said Andrew Branch,

XNA’s Chief Business Development Officer. “This new route is the result of the success Frontier has

experienced with their service to Denver. We are confident the people of Northwest Arkansas will enjoy

this new nonstop option to Las Vegas.”