Yell County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teens

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Yell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing or runaway teens.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cole Taylor Robinson, 17, and Nevaeh De Los Santos, 17, both left Two Rivers School on October 11.

The sheriff’s office says Robinson had permission from his parent to go to Rogers but now isn’t answering calls or messages.

The teens were in a 2008 silver Dodge Caliber with no license.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Robinson and De Los Santos, they can call Detective Gary Morrison at (479) 495-9563 or local law enforcement.

