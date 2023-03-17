Welcome to ‘Sail Boat Cove’, your secluded oasis with views of Beaver Lake!

This house, located at 20608 Acorn Lane in Garfield, is perched atop nearly 4 acres. The main level offers an open-concept living space with primary & guest bedrooms. Venture downstairs to discover another two bedrooms plus a complete second living space with a wet bar perfect for hosting friends & family.

The attached 2-car garage plus an additional 2-car detached garage, with wood burning stove, and 30 by 40 RV compatible storage building provide ample space for all your storage needs. Finally, take advantage of the community boat dock, located at the end of the road, complete with two slips, two lifts with solar lift panels, & a storage locker.

To schedule your tour today contact us at (479) 888-5715, visit our website or join us for our Open House, this Saturday from 11a.m to 1p.m.. Find the key to your dreams with Diamond Property Group.