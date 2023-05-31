The turnkey home inside Pinnacle, located at 86 W Champions Blvd in Rogers, you’ve been waiting for!

With spacious living & luxury amenities, this 6 bed/3.5 bath open-concept home makes it perfect for entertaining. The grand 4- car oversized garage provides both heated & cooled storage space with a convenient doggy bath–ideal for any pet lover.

Situated on 2 lots totaling .67 acres with golf course views, this home has plenty of room to grow. The kitchen is fully appointed with an upgraded Brazilian granite feature with a waterfall’s edge that’s sure to impress!

Real hardwood flooring was refinished & treated ensuring years of beauty & durability. The primary bathroom is especially impressive featuring an oversized soaking tub as well as a ceramic tile accented shower with dual shower heads – plus additional two handheld showerheads.

Outside you will find a beautifully landscaped yard & an herb garden in the backyard! This home is also plumbed for swimming pool installation – just imagine having one just steps away from your bedroom door!

To schedule your tour today contact us at (479) 888-5715, visit our website or join us for our Open House, this Saturday from 11a.m to 1p.m.. Find the key to your dreams with Diamond Property Group.