Come live, work, and play in the heart of Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The Village is within walking distance to the upcoming Bellview Entertainment District, Pinnacle Hills retail and restaurants, and just minutes from the Amp, TopGolf, and much more! Brownstones, Townhomes, Patio Homes, and Shop Houses will be blended throughout the development along with bocci ball/pickleball courts, firepits, and pergolas to gather around.

These homes come standard with large islands, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop, custom cabinets, Moen faucets ample storage, and more.

Learn more or reserve your lot today at: www.bespokenwa.com/reserve

​