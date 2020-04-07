NWA Restaurant Bingo

Participating Restaurants with Pickup and Delivery options are:
- Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill – receive a free kid’s entrée with each adult entrée purchased. Soup Specials: $10 for 16 oz OR $16 for 32 oz. Everything available for Curbside Pick up!
- Slim Chickens – Half price drinks and fried sides 2-5pm everyday!
- Oven and Tap – Call for daily specials Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-8pm.
- Dairy Queen – Thank you for your support
- Grubs – New “curbside” menu today that features all our signature items with our customer favorites
- Gusanos – Now you can get your very own Take-N-Bake Pizza Package from Gusano’s!
- Newks- Easy online ordering, we are here for you
- Taziki’s – Let us handle the cooking this easter. 🌷 Order your meal online ahead of time for curbside pickup or delivery!
- Z’s Brick Oven Pizza – Monday Happy Hour: 25% off appetizers and $1 off beer/wine to go
- Growler USA – 25% off growler fills with the purchase of food! Pickup or curbside delivery.
- Mellow Mushroom – 10%ff all Pickup Orders promo code: 918-319-260
- Big Orange – Order a Build Your Own Burger Pack for pick up today
- Local Lime – Margarita mixes and food orders can be placed for curbside pickup
- Sassafras Springs Vineyard – Free delivery within 10 miles for orders over $50
- Steak and Shake – Homemade Milkshakes at half price every Monday through Friday, 2-5pm
- Dickey’s BBQ Pit – We offer Free Delivery, Pickup, & Curbside! Box lunches starting @ $10
- Simple Simon’s Pizza – Thank you from your local Simple Simon’s Pizza!
- Nomads – Thank you for supporting Nomads!
- Jersey Mike’s – Delivery is now free for all orders placed through our app
- Cafe’ Rue Orleans – Family Meals on Weekdays + the full menu for TAKE OUT/PICK UP/DELIVERY.
- Marco’s Pizza -Get a FREE medium, 1-topping pizza when you buy any L or XL pizza at menu price
- La Huerta (North College only) – One Free regular Queso with the purchase of One Entrée
- Eureka Pizza