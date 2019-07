NWA Urology

Meet Our Surgeons

Our team of well-trained, compassionate physicians makes every effort to explain and answer questions to ensure clear understanding, treating each patient with respect, support and compassion. To learn more about our physicians, click the photo below.

Our Locations

Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates

5401 Willow Creek Dr.

Springdale, AR 72762

479-521-8980

Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates

1101-1 N. Progress Ave

Siloam Springs, AR 72761

479-521-8980

Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates

Pinnacle Northwest Medical Plaza

2000 S. 42nd St

Rogers, AR 72758

479-521-8980

Northwest Arkansas Urology Associates

24 Norris St

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

479-521-8980