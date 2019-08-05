Hog FB Recruiting: Kirk’s Take on Razorback Offers to Gardner, Dallan Hayden & George

Fayetteville, AR-

Otis Kirk from Hogville.Net breaks down three offers extended to Hog Recruits: Fitzroy Gardner, Dallan Hayden (Chase Hayden’s brother) & Brian George.

Quotes on all three:

Otis on Gardner (Outside Linebacker/DE from Iowa Western CC):

“He can play both and when he played in high school, he could come off that edge an his last two years at his high school, had 217 tackles in the two years combined and along with that he had 56 TFLs and 25 sacks so this is a guy who can come off the edge and as you said he is six three 225. Asked him yesterday, do you wanna play Defensive End or Linebacker, he said

doesn’t matter and he feels like his quickness is a strength and size a strength at linebacker. He said he can run with the receivers and cover them and make plays at the sidelines. So, this is a kid to definitely keep an eye on.”

Otis on Hayden (RB/CB):

“Arkansas offered him this week and a lot of people think he’ll be better than Chase. His Dad Aaron played in the NFL. The bloodlines are there. Has, I think I counted 14 offers, and he hasn’t played his first tenth grade game yet.

He is at Memphis Christian Brothers, about five 11, five 10, 175.”

Otis on George (Top JUCO CB in the nation):

“Brian George (Highland CC in Kansas) walked by me at the spring game and he looks like a linebacker. He is the type you want jamming receivers, he is about six two 190. He can play press

and not get worried about being flattened because he is big, physical looking.”

Click the link for more including Otis’ take on Current Hogs Nick Starkel and Sam Loy and takeaways from Media Day this past Saturday.