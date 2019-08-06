Hogs Calling on Richardson for Leadership

Fayetteville, AR-

Defensive End Gabe Richardson explained early to reporters Monday just how much Steve Caldwell is counting on him to lead this season.

“I learned a lot off the field that got me to where I am on the field. I had to mature and understand this leadership role and the way the team needs me,” Richardson said.

So this is what Gabe wants to bring as a Senior.

“Positivity, keeping these guys together as a team,” Richardson notes.

As far as the way he’s built to produce, the Decatur, Georgia Native entered the program at 255 pounds as a Sophomore in 2017. He says he is 235 now.

” I’m confident every single play, and when I see just a little bit of weakness, I tend to pick at that, that’s when I consistently try to bring it every single play.

That’s what kind of consistency you will get out of the gate,” Richardson adds.

The 6’3 former Hutchinson CC (KS) standout finished with 13 tackles playing in eleven games, starting twice. He had a fumble recovery against North Texas September 15th.