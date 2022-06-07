FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With a 7-3 win over Oklahoma State on June 6, the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team advanced to the NCAA postseason Super Regional round.

The Hogs are headed to Chapel Hill to face the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in a best-of-three series this weekend, and the schedule will be as follows:

Saturday, June 11, 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Sunday, June 12, 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Monday, June 13, if necessary, time to be determined

The winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.