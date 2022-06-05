BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON



STILLWATER, Okla. – The if neccessary game at the Stillwater Regional will indeed be necessary.

Oklahoma State University avoided elimination by rallying with three runs in the top of the ninth inning to fight off Arkansas 14-10 Sunday night in 10 innings and force a winner-take-all game Monday night for a Super Regional berth.

Arkansas rallied to tie it 10-10 in the bottom the ninth on Brady Slavens’ two-out, two-run single.

Those heroics came against Razorback pitcher Connor Noland, who entered the game after Arkansas’ Michael Turner launched a go-ahead, two-run homer in the bottom of eighth to put his team up 8-7 in the bottom of eighth.

Arkansas, who beat Oklahoma State 20-12 on Saturday, cut a four-run deficit to 6-5 when Cayden Wallace signed home a pair of runs run in the sixth.

The Cowboys added an insurance run in the top of the eight betore an run-scoring error in the bottom of the inning cut it to 7-6

Oklahoma State had avoided elimination earlier in the day by rallying from a 12-0 deficit to down Missouri State 29-15 .

Arkansas jumped out front 1-0 in the first when Braydon Webb doubled and Brady Slavens’ singled him home on Oklahoma State starting pitcher Mitchell Stone’s first two pitches of the night.

Stone would end up throwing 117 pitches on the night in 6 1/3 innings to get the win.

David Needham tied it on a solo homer in the top of the second and the Cowboys ended up pushing across a trio of runs with Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio both delivering RBI singles.

Webb’s run-scoring ground out plated Jalen Battles to cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the frame.

Riggio’s two-run homer in the fourth pushed that to 5-2 and Griffin Doersching’s solo blast made it 6-2.

Wallace’s homer in the fifth cut it to 6-3.