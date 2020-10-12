Play the $10,000,000 Cash Extravaganza!

Join the Extravaganza for a chance to win your part of more than $10 MILLION in total cash prizes! The all new $10,000,000 Cash Extravaganza scratch-off ticket from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is available now for $10 and features a top prize of $200K! It’s also loaded with more than $4 million in $50-$500 prizes! 

Here’s how to play: Scratch to reveal the six winning numbers. Then scratch your card for 20 chances to match and win. You can win up to 20 times on a single play, or uncover a bonus symbol or multiplier to win the prize instantly, no matching required. 

In Arkansas, someone wins a lottery prize every 1.3 seconds. You could be next! Find the all new $10,000,000 Cash Extravaganza scratch-off at your local lottery retailer. Good luck!

Visit MyArkansasLottery.com/$10MCashExtravaganza for game odds and details. Always remember to play responsibly. If gambling is causing a problem for you or someone you know, help is available. Call or text the 24-hour confidential National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

