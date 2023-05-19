BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Best Friends Animal Society is hosting a ceremony to determine if the world record for “Largest Dog Food Donation” was broken.

In alignment with National Rescue Dog Day, Best Friends is partnering up with BabyDogeCoin™ Community to attempt to set a new world record for the most amount of dog food ever donated. The event will include opening remarks from the official adjudicator certifying the record, Baby Doge, Best Friends Animal Society, and J.B. Hunt. Following the ceremony, local shelters will be picking up food between 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. From 1 to 4 p.m., residents and the public will be able to pick up food for free to take home for their pets.

The food will officially be weighed and certified on May 19 at a J.B. Hunt facility in Lowell, AR. A portion of the food will be distributed from their flex warehouse and then half of the full amount donated will be transferred to the Best Friends Pet Resource Center in Bentonville to be distributed to shelters and local residents.

The previous record stands at just over 51,000 pounds of food. But with the help of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., and dog food partners- Blue Buffalo, Nestle Purina, “I and love and you”, and Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection – and Baby Doge, Best Friends hope to leave the old record in the dust.

After the official weighing of the donated food and announcement of the results on Saturday, Best Friends will be distributing a large quantity of the food to participating shelters and rescues, and then the remainder will be available for the public to pick up from our pet resource center at 1312 Melissa Drive, beginning at 1 p.m. on May 20.