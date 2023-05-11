ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Adoption Month. On May 11th, the Humane Society for Animals in Rogers appeared on KNWA Today to talk about the importance of adopting through a shelter.

Featured on the show was Buttercup, a golden retriever puppy looking for a new home. This month, Purina is offering additional coupons to people adopting from participating shelters, to make adopting animals like Buttercup more affordable.

The Humane Society for Animals in Rogers is one of these participating shelters. Others include Fayetteville Animal Services, Best Friends Animal Services, and the Humane Society of the Ozarks.