FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Month, and we’re celebrating all month long by partnering with Purina and local shelters. Our partnership wants to provide our viewers a chance to see pets to adopt and give them a fur-ever home!

Our good boy today is from the Fayetteville Animal Services. The municipal shelter that does adoptions, animal-control, inspecting and enforcing animal code violations, educating pet owners and much more.

Rusty is a four-year-old 80 pound male who is well-trained. He is ready for you to take him in on a hiking adventure or play some catch.

This year if you adopt this month you will get two coupons from Purina, one for food and one for treats or litter.