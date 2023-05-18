BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is National Pet Month and we’re celebrating all month long by introducing a new pet who’s hoping to find their forever home.

Billie from Best Friends Animal Society is up for adoption. She’s currently being taken care of by her foster parents.

You can check out Best Friend’s page on Pet Finder for more information about Billie and the adoption process.

Best Friends Animal Society and Purina are teaming up to break the world record for the most dog food donated in a single day. Friday is the official weigh-in day. Saturday, Best Friends will be giving the food away to local shelters and the public. You can pick some up starting at 1 P.M.