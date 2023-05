FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — During National Pet Month, we’re introducing you to a pet that’s up for adoption.

Tracey is currently up for adoption through the Humane Society of the Ozarks. If you want to adopt her, email the Humane Society of the Ozarks at hsoadmin@hsozarks.com

You can learn more about the Humane Society of the Ozarks and its mission by visiting its website.