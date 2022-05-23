SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People got to learn more about an affordable pet service at a local Walmart on May 21.

The Walmart on Elm Springs Road in Springdale has a VetIQ clinic. It’s a wellness center that takes care of everything from vaccines and flea and tick prevention to microchipping and minor medical issues.

Katie Madonia with the VetIQ’s parent company, PetIQ, says they love getting to tell people about the services they provide.

“We pride ourselves in being a really affordable option because we believe that everyone deserves access to pet care,” Madonia said.

The VetIQ Clinic is open Tuesdays-Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.