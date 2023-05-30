FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A University of Arkansas student is helping local animal shelters by volunteering to take dogs on an outing.

Cora Kertzman is studying Animal Sciences and loves picking a dog from Fayetteville Animal Services to take out and experience the town with her.

“As an Animal Science major, we learn a lot about…veterinary science or vet med,” she said. “So it’s a good way to take what you’re learning in school and use it in the real world. Everything goes hand-in-hand.”

