BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Deborah Billingsley uses her talent to help animals at Bentonville Animal Services increase their chances of becoming adopted.

“Statistics have shown that pets that have good photographs are adopted 70% quicker than an animal that is not photographed. Well, it’s important to get to know that animal” she said.

