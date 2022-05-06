Purina Presents: Meet Tallulah in Pet of the Week

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We love finding animals loving homes in our local community. This week, we’d like to introduce Tallulah at Best Friends in Bentonville.

Tallulah who also goes by Lula is a female shepherd mix. She is currently on crate rescue since she recently went through her second and third heartworm treatment injections.

In four to six weeks she will be ready to roam your yard! She will need to be retested in six months for heartworms.

If you have other dogs, then Tallulah will fit right in as she loves to play with other dogs and run around after her crate rescue time. She will need an active home with a backyard or frequent walks or runs.

Her adoption fee would typically be $75 but it is sponsored for the month of May. The waived fee covers her microchip, vaccines, spays and neuters and in Lula’s case it also covers her heartworm treatment.

If interested in this sweet girl email adoptnwa@bestfriends.org. or visit the Best Friends website.