Myopia is the clinical term for nearsightedness, and it’s one of the most common factors that can affect children’s vision. “It’s crucial in diagnosing and potentially treating to help slow the progression of myopia at an early age”, says Dr. Ginny Schaffner with Radiant Eye Care. Radiant Eye Care offers a few different treatment options to help slow the progression of Myopia ranging from MiSight contact lenses, overnight Orthokeratology lenses, and prescription eye drops.

“MiSight contact lenses are a soft, daily disposable contact lens that helps redirect light as it enters our eye to help slow the progression of Myopia. Orthokeratology lenses are hard lenses that we wear overnight. It’s almost like a retainer for eye that helps microscopically reshape the front surface, so that it helps us not need glasses or contacts during the day.”

Radiant Eye Care recommends a comprehensive eye exam as early as one year old. “That way we can diagnose any condition, start any intervention, prescribe glasses or contacts that we need to, or start myopia management to help slow the progression of Myopia”, states Dr. Schaffner.

