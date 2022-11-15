KNWA/KFTA wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to the nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.
Jamie Fields
Springdale, Ark.
Melisa Laelan
Springdale, Ark.
Stacy Harper
Fayetteville, Ark.
Nicole Alldredge
Fayetteville, Ark.
Throughout Women’s History Month, KNWA/KFTA will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
One woman will be named NWA’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!