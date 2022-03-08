FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We continue our Remarkable Women series by meeting Deputy Chief Jamie Fields with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Women are usually far outnumbered by men at police stations but Fields has gone out of her way to lift up her fellow female officers.

“This is actually a great job where women can be successful,” Fields said.

Over the last three decades, Deputy Chief Jamie Fields has helped make the Fayetteville Police Department a welcome place for women.

The Springdale native started as a dispatcher after graduating from the University of Arkansas.

She then went to the police academy, where her size could’ve put her at a disadvantage but she didn’t let that happen.

“When I decided I wanted to test for a police officer, I was 5’2″ and I weighed 105 pounds. And so if I can do it, anyone can do it,” Fields said.

Fields says only about five percent of her fellow trainees were women. As she rose through the ranks, the number of women surrounding her only went down but Fields kept doing her best work.

“In some cases, she’s often the only woman in the room. Some may see that as a liability and she proves that that is not the case,” Assistant Support Services Manager with the Fayetteville Department Tonyia Tannehill said.

But among the women who broke through, fields noticed an unhealthy dynamic.

“Somewhere along the way, I realized that as women, we really weren’t supporting each other as much and as often as we needed to because it’s a very competitive industry,” Fields said.

So Fields decided to reverse that trend.

“She has made it a point to really look out for the female officers in our agency,” Tannehill said.

And that work has paid off.

“I’m really proud to say that today we have 14 female officers,” Fields said.

That’s ten percent of the force.

The department’s Assistant Support Services Manager, Tonyia Tannehill, nominated Fields for our Remarkable Women Award.

She says Fields takes personal responsibility in making sure those women are supported.

“Checking on people at an individual level, mentoring our female officers,” Tannehill said.

But regardless of gender, Fields says the department is always looking for motivated people looking to make a difference.

“If you want to do meaningful, important work, come to work with me at the Fayetteville Police Department,” Fields said.

And Tannehill says they’d be learning from one of the best.

“Any little girl that is thinking about a career in law enforcement really needs to meet or look at Jamie Fields’ track record, because it’s impeccable,” Tannehill said. “She is a remarkable person.”

Keep watching every Tuesday during the month of March to see the rest of our nominees.