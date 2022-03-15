SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Remarkable” is defined as “worthy of being noticed, especially as being uncommon or extraordinary.”

Melisa Laelan fits that bill as a defender of rights, justice and culture.

“Our mission is to empower the Marshallese community through four pillars; leadership, health, education, and cultural,” Laelan said.

Laelan is a matriarch of the thriving Marshallese community in Springdale. She was born and raised in the Marshall Islands in the south Pacific and carries her island pride with her everywhere.

“Our soul and our mind still connected to our homeland. Our lands are our identity, our culture is our identity,” Laelan said.

Northwest Arkansas, and Springdale in particular, is home to the largest Marshallese-American population. It all started with one man who moved and was followed by his family.

“When a cousin or auntie moved somewhere else, you know, it’s perfectly okay and very normal for her to move others, the entire clan with her,” Laelan said.

Eventually, thousands made the move and the community is growing fast. Census data shows the Marshallese population in Arkansas has almost quadrupled in the last decade from about 4,000 to 15,000.

Lealan’s journey to America took her around the world as a member of the U.S. Army, which she joined at 17. After a decade, she wanted to join civilian life.

“During my tenure in the military, I met brilliant people and they were not military. So I wanted to explore that,” Laelan said.

Laelan had family already living in Northwest Arkansas so she moved here. She quickly made an impression by helping craft a canoe inspired by Marshallese seafarers of old from scratch.

It became an exhibit at the Shiloh Museum in Springdale. The former museum director gave Laelan a spot on the museum’s board after seeing her work and has been blown away ever since.

“There’s barely a thing in Northwest Arkansas that Melissa hasn’t had a hand in or a touch on. And she’s remarkable. That’s just the best way to say it,” Allyn Lord, former Shiloh Museum director said.

Allyn Lord nominated Laelan for this award.

Ever since the appointment to the board, Lord has seen Laelan go above and beyond in every facet of her life.

“Her willingness to fight the fights that need to be fought no matter how hard they may seem. She just stands out to me,” Lord said.

Laelan wins those fights becoming the first certified Marshallese interpreter in the nation. She’s flown around the country to interpret for her fellow countrymen and women who’d otherwise be at a big disadvantage.

Laelan credits the decade she spent in the military for her ability to keep up the fight and keep winning.

“I believe that all the leadership skills, I’m able to carry it over to the work that I do now,” Laelan said.

She says no matter what the future holds for her, she knows her role will continue to be building up her community.

“I feel like I’m always a servant to the world. So, you know, I won’t have any regret, because I did something to society,” Laelan said.